Flood Warning issued for Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 08:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:10:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pushmataha The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma Kiamichi River near Antlers affecting Pushmataha County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Kiamichi River near Antlers. * Until late tonight. * At 7:00 AM CDT Wednesday the estimated stage was 28.1 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is cresting near 28.1 feet this morning. It is then expected to begin falling this afternoon and will fall below flood stage late this evening. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, minor flooding occurs along the west bank of the Kiamichi River near Moyers. Campers should move to higher ground.