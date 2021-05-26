Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

New Georgia football facility to play pivotal role in massive June

By Connor Riley
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZK38N_0aBuz1rH00

There’s been very little news regarding Georgia’s new $80 million football facility.

That’s probably by design, given the role the new building will play for the Bulldogs starting in June.

To date, we’ve only seen two short teaser trailers with regards to the building. On May 17, a video was tweeted of coaches moving into their offices. On May 20, the Georgia football account released a video of players touring the building. The trailer focusing largely on the reactions of the players as opposed to the new facility itself.

©2021 Cox Media Group

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Georgia#American Football#Bulldogs#Cox Media Group#June#Trailer#Video#Pic#Design#News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Georgia football recruiting: Who’s visiting today on June 2

Georgia had a landmark day for the 2021 roster with the additions of Arik Gilbert and Derion Kendrick on Tuesday. That bodes well for the current outlook of the program. It was also a good day for the future of the program. The Bulldogs opened their doors in front of another $80 million well spent in facility upgrades for the program.
Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Radio

10 early thoughts on Georgia football-Clemson opener

We are now less than 100 days from the start of the Georgia football season. And the first game of 2021 figures to be the most anticipated contest of the regular season. The Bulldogs will take on the Clemson Tigers on Sept. 4 in Charlotte. The game will have a College Football Playoff-level intensity, as the two teams will likely be ranked in the top-10 to start the year.
Georgia State247Sports

Daran Branch no longer with Georgia football team

Another defensive back inked by Georgia in the 2020 class has left the program. Dawgs247 has learned that Daran Branch, a redshirt freshman who appeared in two games at cornerback a season ago, is no longer with the team and has been absent for quite some time. It is unclear at this time whether or not Branch plans on playing football in the future. His name is not currently in the NCAA's student-athlete transfer portal. He is no longer included on UGA's official roster at GeorgiaDogs.com.
Georgia Statechatsports.com

Georgia football player card: RB James Cook

Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook is projected to start for the Dawgs in obvious passing situations. Cook, who was Georgia’s fourth-leading receiver last season, finished his 2020 campaign with 16 catches for 225 yards. Cook is Todd Monken’s most versatile back. He can run between the tackles and is...
Georgia StatePosted by
12up

Georgia landing Arik Gilbert is a massive get

Kirby Smart and his coaching staff continue to do the unthinkable out on the recruiting trail. On Tuesday, the team picked up two massive commitments from the transfer portal. Indeed, fans are jacked up. First, former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick announced his commitment. Then, former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert...
Georgia StateUSA Today

Highlights: Georgia football commit Jalon Walker

Four-star outside linebacker Jalon Walker has already committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. The class of 2022 linebacker dominated in a winning state championship effort (in football) this spring. The four-star prospect picked Georgia over Clemson, Alabama, UNC and other top college football programs. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker is ranked the...
College Sportsfromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Football: Show Me the Money

As Opinion Week rolls on today, let’s start with a simple question: do you like money?. You might be asking yourself, “well, what is my favorite sports blog doing this morning asking me about my finances?” — bear with me. Do you like money?. I know the answer: of course...
NFLWTOP

U.Md.’s new football facility upgrades expectations

While it’s nice to score on any possession in college football, long sustained scoring drives are usually the most fulfilling. Not only do they result in points on the scoreboard, but they also give the offense a sense of accomplishment in executing the game plan. The recently constructed Jones-Hill House...
Maryland State247Sports

Maryland football's new Jones-Hill House football facility: first look

At last, after years of planning and building and furnishing, the University of Maryland is set to unveil its state-of-the-art Jones-Hill House, the new home of the Maryland football program. This afternoon, media and donors will get the first public tours of the building, which cost more than $149.3 million to construct at the site of former Maryland basketball arena Cole Field House and is has been in the works for more than five years.
High SchoolDadeville Record

Gabe Benton adjusts to new role within BRHS football program

Gabe Benton had never played a snap at quarterback for the Wildcats until the spring game, but there were flashes under center in the new offense that kept fans on their toes. Benton says that it was exciting to be under center for the first time during the spring game.
Georgia StatePosted by
247Sports

Georgia included in top five for massive OL Jacob Hood

Georgia hasn't yet gained a commitment from an offensive lineman in the 2022 cycle but a major target placed the Bulldogs inside his top five on Thursday. Hillsboro (Nashville, Tenn.) offensive tackle Jacob Hood tweeted out his top group and included UGA along with Auburn, Miami, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss.
Georgia Statechatsports.com

2022 ATH Jamarrien Burt visits Georgia football

Three-star athlete and Ocala, Fla., native Jamarrien Burt is one of many recruits to recently visit the Georgia football program. After 16 months of no recruiting visits, the NCAA lifted its dead period on June 1, allowing recruits in the 2022 class to tour programs and meet coaches face-to-face. Burt...
Georgia State247Sports

ESPN ranks future of Georgia football

Back in March, ESPN ranked Georgia's future offense No. 5 and that was before freshman wide receiver Adonai Mitchell stole the show on G-Day and the team added former LSU standout Arik Gilbert to the roster. Last month, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg ranked the Bulldogs' future on defense at No. 2, behind only Clemson, and that was before the team added Derion Kendrick and Tykee Smith to the roster. It ranked Georgia's future at quarterback No. 6. It should be noted that since then, Georgia has lost safety Major Burns (LSU) to the transfer portal as well. On Thursday, the outlet released future team rankings, combining not only the future situation at quarterback, offense, and defense but also putting "greater emphasis on other factors such as coaching stability, overall program trajectory and recruiting operation."
Maryland State247Sports

Damon Evans on Maryland's new football facility, basketball facility delay, Aaron Wiggins and more

University of Maryland athletics director Damon Evans was a key player in the planning and fundraising that led to last week's reveal of the new state-of-the-art Jones-Hill House football facility. Evans, previously the A.D. at football power Georgia, knows how important successful football programs can be, and he's expecting Mike Locksley's program to improve thanks to the recruiting and training benefits the new facility will provide.
Georgia Statechatsports.com

Georgia football loses another 5-star commit

For the second day in a row, a 5-star has de-committed from Georgia. On Monday, it was five-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander who backed off his commitment to UGA. And on Tuesday, 5-star athlete Deyon Bouie. Bouie posted the news to his Instagram story, with the caption:. “I am blessed...
Georgia Statechatsports.com

Georgia football offers massive offensive lineman out of Grayson HS

According to the DawgsOnTop Instagram page, Georgia has been on an offering spree lately, and that includes a recent offer to 2022 Loganville offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs. Scroggs, who stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs in at 309 pounds, is listed as an interior offensive lineman by 247Sports. Scroggs holds roughly...