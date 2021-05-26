Cancel
Worthington, MN

YME ousts Worthington from section team tennis tourney

By Editorials
Worthington Daily Globe
 17 days ago

REDWOOD FALLS -- Yellow Medicine East won three of four singles matches to nip Worthington 4-3 in the Section 3A team tournament semifinals on Tuesday. Worthington's only singles victory came at No. 3 as Benjamin Schrieber defeated YME's Jackson Torgerson 6-3, 6-1. At No. 1, Ean Clarke outlasted Worthington's Alec Langerud 6-1, 6-1. At No. 2, Tyler Syring was a 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 winner over the Trojans' Ian Barber. And at No. 4, Brandon Beyer beat Worthington's Ezra Bonnett 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Worthington, MN
Worthington, MN
Redwood Falls, MN
Tyler, MN
Steven Adams
Levi
