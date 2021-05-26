Cancel
Abatement denial a first for Highland, official says. Longtime auto dealership rep asks, ‘What’s the property tax on a vacant and dilapidated building?’

By Michelle L. Quinn
Chicago Tribune
 29 days ago

If Webb Hyundai decides to make improvements to its property, it’ll be without the town’s help. The Highland Town Council, in a 3-2 vote down party line, denied Monday night a tax abatement of any kind to the Webb family for the project, which was discussed at length over the last council meeting and subsequent study session this month. The “no” vote was the first time in the town’s history that a council has denied a business a tax abatement, Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin said Monday night.

