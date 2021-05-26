Hulu and A24's 'False Positive' delivers some pregnancy-inspired horror in first trailer

"I'm having these weird dreams… since I arrived." A promo trailer has debuted for an indie folk horror film titled Vampir, from Serbian actor / filmmaker Branko Tomovic, who writes & directs & stars in this. It's still looking for distribution, no release is set yet. A man from London goes to a remote village in Serbia to look after the cemetery. He starts to have nightmarish visions and suspects the local villagers have a more sinister intention with him. "Our film is inspired by those early myths, superstitions and folk elements that surrounded the first real vampire cases in Serbia in the early 1700s… Our film is set in modern times and I wanted to show a more mysterious side of Serbia," Tomovic explains. "On another level, the film also serves as an allegory of an immigrant child who was raised abroad and comes back to his ancestry's country, where he is confronted with the local habits, traditions and way of life which are hard to accept at first." It also stars Gorica Regodic, Eva Ras, Joakim Tasic, and Judith Georgi. This really does look quite creepy.