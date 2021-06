Let's Eat: Plymouth's Roll Street Tavern gets creative with egg rolls

PLYMOUTH — From egg rolls to spring rolls to pizza rolls, Plymouth's Roll Street Tavern serves all of your favorite rolled comfort foods with a unique twist. After working as a retail and wholesale buyer for more than 25 years, Jeff Zeitz opened Roll Street Tavern on Plymouth's bustling Main Street in September 2020. Zeitz said he decided to turn his 20-year love of making and eating egg rolls into a full-fledged business serving "familiar food served in unfamiliar ways," as their tag line goes.