On Sunday, Israel’s parliament (Knesset) will convene and is expected to vote in favor of a new government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year reign as prime minister. It is anticipated the vote will usher in a “change government”—a coalition of eight different political parties that plan to use a rotation system to fill the prime minister’s seat. Naftali Bennett, leader of the New Right Party, will initially serve as prime minister for two years, followed by Yair Lapid, leader of the Yesh Atid for two years. For the first time in Israel’s history, an Israeli Arab party will be part of the government.