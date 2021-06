The Oswego Rotary Club continues its long tradition of presenting scholarships to five outstanding 2020 graduates of the Oswego City School District. The action marked the 93rd anniversary of the club’s founding and continued its collaboration with the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, Pathfinder Bank, and the Tarandi Foundation, whose financial contributions help support the awards. According to club President Mark DuFore, “The members of the Oswego Rotary Club and our partners are proud to present these valuable scholarships to these deserving seniors. Benjamin Franklin was quoted as saying: ‘An investment in education pays the best interest.’ We wish them all much success as they begin the next chapter of their education.”