Tomas Garcilazo will bring the Mexican art of La Charreria to the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte. Garcilazo was born and raised near Mexico City and as a child learned the rope work and horsemanship that comes with the family heritage. La Charreria is the official national sport of Mexico and, for Garcilazo, exhibits his skills aboard a horse. On his beautiful mount, he does sliding stops, spins, turns, reining, side passes, all in Mexican style, choreographed to music. Garcilazo makes it look effortless, betraying how much time he has put into his life’s work. While he performs, he wears the traditional Charreria attire, proud to represent his culture through his outfits and skills.