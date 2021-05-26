Moderate Use of Hair Relaxers Won't Raise Black Women's Cancer Risk: Study

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 04, 2021. A May 25 article on Oncology Learning Network reports on a new study that found women who are obese as young adults are at a higher risk for developing endometrial cancer. The article also notes that researchers found that obese women of Hispanic heritage experienced higher rates of endometrial cancer, but the exact nature of the link is currently unclear. Southern California-based weight loss center West Medical says these findings further underscore the value of treating obesity, though endometrial cancer is only one of many potentially life-threatening ailments that can develop because of excess weight.