Massive Clean-Up Planned for City of Poughkeepsie

I have been a City of Poughkeepsie resident for over 25 years now. This is a city that sits right on the mighty Hudson River, has beautiful old houses and mansions, is centrally located, yet still it falls short. Part of the problem may be that certain areas of the city could use a good cleaning. There are some neighborhoods that have the potential to look so much better, but the streets are full of litter and garbage. Some areas have no neighborhood pride. Hopefully, that will change.