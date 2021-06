President Christopher L. Eisgruber's address "Together, Six Feet Apart," as prepared for delivery at Princeton University's Commencement ceremony on May 16, 2021. Tradition allows the Princeton president to share a few thoughts each year with our graduating students at Commencement. I regard that as a great privilege in any year, but especially so in this one, when all of you have persevered valiantly and brilliantly to overcome unprecedented challenges.