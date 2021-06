The United States just got a new holiday. Congress just voted overwhelmingly to make Juneteenth a holiday, in commemoration of June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were finally informed of their freedom. The vote comes in the wake of the social justice movement ignited by the May 2020 murder of George Floyd, which inspired among other things a rise in proclamations of allyship for the Black community. But there's an irony to this symbolic recognition when you consider all the work that still needs to be done in terms of real world policy.