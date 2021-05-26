RICHARDSON: Old guys still rule (every once in a while)

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This is in honor of Phil Mickelson’s victory at the PGA championship. He is the oldest major champion in history. It is a physical law — the older one gets the tougher it is to be athletic, strong, coordinated and resilient. That same natural law also applies to stuff like hand-eye coordination, steady nerves (and hands) along with eye-sight and even the ability to walk without falling down. All these traits are necessary, at least to some degree, if one is to maintain the ability to hit a golf ball and get around the course without sustaining a serious injury.