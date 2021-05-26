Candid talk with Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath

DAL: 1-1-2 (0-1-0 on the road) MIN: 1-4-0 (1-2-0 at home) Minnesota United's 1-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday came as a relief to fans and players alike, but it's a safe bet that Head Coach Adrian Heath recognized as just the beginning of getting this club back to where preseason expectations had them. The Loons weathered some early miscues and once they pulled it together, hung in there through the first half against a hard-nosed Whitecaps side. In the second half, Heath brought on forward Ramón Ábila to change things up and the Argentine rewarded Heath's trust by bagging a header off a Robin Lod cross for his first MLS and MNUFC goal. Expect more of the same against FC Dallas: a 4-3-3 to start the game and wrest control of the midfield early, followed by adjustments to go for three points if the opportunity is there. Coming out of this double-game week with six points can move MNUFC back up to the middle of the table.