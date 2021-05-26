Vernon County Museum Notes
We appreciate everyone who contributed to our chimney swift project, the museum’s main chimney (now unused) has just been repaired and will continue to host chimney swifts for many years to come. Chimney swifts are a declining bird species, but they are frequently seen and heard in Viroqua partly because of the museum’s chimney, which they use for roosting. The repairs are a joint project with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Soon we will be installing explanatory signs about the swifts outside around the museum.lacrossetribune.com