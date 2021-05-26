Cancel
Minnetonka, MN

Minnetonka High student earns national awards for photo

By Jason Jenkins
hometownsource.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmil Liden took ‘The Aftermath’ last summer after the murder of George Floyd. Emil Liden, a Minnetonka High School senior, has been recognized for a photo he took last summer after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police officer. The Alliance for Young Writers and Artists organization hosts...

www.hometownsource.com
