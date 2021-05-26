Oprah, Prince Harry host discussion with Gaga, Glenn Close

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been incredibly outspoken about mental health and the stigma that comes with it. The duke and duchess have admitted life in the spotlight has taken a toll on their mental health, with Meghan being especially honest about her past bouts of depression. Now, Harry is sharing stories of others, too. He teamed up with Oprah Winfrey to release a new documentary where they will guide discussions about mental health and emotional well-being. Now that the trailer is finally here, it’s safe to say Prince Harry and Oprah's The Me You Can't See is a wealth of inspiration.