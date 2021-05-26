Cancel
Sex Crimes

Oprah, Prince Harry host discussion with Gaga, Glenn Close

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are continuing their mental health series with a virtual town hall featuring Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and others. Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that it will release on Friday “The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward.” The free town hall arrives a week after the mental health series co-created by Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex, “The Me You Can't See,” was released on the streaming platform.

CelebritiesETOnline.com

Meghan Markle and Lady Gaga Make Cameos in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's 'The Me You Can't See' Trailer

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are shining a light on the struggles of people suffering from mental health issues in their new docuseries The Me You Can't See. The first trailer for the Apple TV+ series features appearances from around the world -- celebrities and every day people alike. Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, all make cameos in the clip.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Prince Harry and Oprah’s Docuseries Arrives This Month on Apple TV+

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's documentary series focusing on mental health awareness is heading to Apple TV+ this month. Titled The Me You Can't See, the show will feature Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex discussing mental health journeys and emotional well-being with a number of high-profile guests, including Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway. Winfrey and Harry will open up about their own experiences too.
TV & VideosPopculture

Prince Harry's Apple TV+ Series 'The Me You Can't See' Releases First Trailer

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are teaming up to "lift the veil" on mental health. On Monday, Apple TV+ released the first official trailer for its upcoming series The Me You Can't See, a multi-part docuseries co-created and executive produced by Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world.
TV & VideosDaily Beast

Archie Harrison Makes Cameo Appearance in Trailer for Harry’s New Show

Prince Harry’s son, Archie, is featured in the trailer for his new documentary with Oprah Winfrey. While it must be said at the outset that Archie is utterly adorable, the move to include Archie in the film could trigger a new round of criticism over the Sussexes’ perceived double standards when it comes to their privacy.
CelebritiesElite Daily

The Trailer For Prince Harry & Oprah's Mental Health Documentary Is Here, & It's Amazing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been incredibly outspoken about mental health and the stigma that comes with it. The duke and duchess have admitted life in the spotlight has taken a toll on their mental health, with Meghan being especially honest about her past bouts of depression. Now, Harry is sharing stories of others, too. He teamed up with Oprah Winfrey to release a new documentary where they will guide discussions about mental health and emotional well-being. Now that the trailer is finally here, it’s safe to say Prince Harry and Oprah's The Me You Can't See is a wealth of inspiration.
Celebritiesthewestonforum.com

On upcoming Oprah, Prince Harry wants to keep dumping!

On upcoming Oprah, Prince Harry wants to keep dumping!. Will he continue to settle accounts with the UK royals? Duchess Megan (39) and Prince Harry (36) have been topping one title after another in the past few weeks and months. The latter in particular provided surprising insights into the royal family and his private life in a joint documentary with talk show star Oprah Winfrey (67). But that should not be the case with this documentary series – Harry will return for the second round and tell his story honestly like he has never done before.
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Harry and Meghan appear in powerful trailer for duke’s mental health series

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appeared as part of an emotionally-charged trailer for Harry’s mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey. Harry says in conversation with Winfrey: “To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”
Beauty & FashionHerald-Times

Glenn Close's clothes show her — and her costumers' — range

Glenn Close gets to keep her costumes. That normally doesn’t happen for actors. Close, however, has said that without wearing the costume she can’t immerse herself in her character during rehearsals. She has come to value the fabric-and-fur-and-just-about-everything-else masterpieces to the point of writing their ownership into her acting contracts.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Royal Tea: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and More

Another day, another piping hot serving of royal tea. Piers Morgan is claiming that Good Morning Britain is desperate to get him back after his departure in March following controversial remarks, which many deemed racist, about Meghan Markle. The ratings of GMB have plummeted since Morgan left. He’s open to...
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Prince Edward and Countess Sophie’s Oprah quip

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex joked they have no idea who Oprah Winfrey is. Edward’s nephew Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, recently took part in a bombshell interview with the US media mogul where they blasted the Royal Family and accused an unnamed member of the family of making racist comments but Edward and Sophie have laughed off the controversy.
Celebritieskptv.com

Meghan and Prince Harry welcome second child

(CNN) -- Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has given birth to a daughter, the second child for her and Prince Harry, a spokesperson for the Sussexes told CNN. "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world."
CelebritiesIdaho8.com

Prince Harry Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Britain’s Prince Harry. Birth place: London, England at St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington. Marriage: Rachel Meghan (Markle) Windsor (May 19, 2018-present) Children: Archie Harrison. Education: Eton College, 1998-2003; Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, 2005. Military: British Army, 2011-2015, Captain. Other Facts. Military name is...