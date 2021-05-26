Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond and 'Shark Tank'

By JOSEPH PISANI
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Amazon is going Hollywood. The online shopping giant is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, 'œLegally Blonde" and 'œShark Tank," with the hopes of filling its video streaming service with more stuff to watch. Amazon is paying $8.45 billion for MGM, making it...

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
97K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Tank#Mgm#Reality Tv#Disney Tv#Amazon Video#Netflix Inc#Online Tv#Shark Tank#Whole Foods#At T#Hgtv#Cnn#Food Network#Hbo#Epix#Singin#Mcdonald#Buying Mgm#Amazon Access#Imdb Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
Businessjioforme.com

Does Amazon’s Purchase of MGM Mark the End of Netflix’s Reign?

The ruthless war between the world’s leading video-on-demand companies culminated when Amazon acquired the legendary Hollywood Studios MGM (Metro-Goldwyn Mayer) for a $ 8.45 billion deal. The sale of MGM on May 26 followed more than six months of negotiations. The American studio, known for its roaring lions, was weakened...
TV Seriesjioforme.com

Everything that appears on Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu, and HBO Max this week

The mid-month is usually not considered the best time for the various streamers competing for our love, and we feel that our subscriptions are delivering a stream of high-profile original content.In most cases, the largest and most flashy titles tend to arrive either at the beginning or the end, and the selection of movies and TV shows Netflix, Disney plus, Prime video, Hulu And HBO Max In the next 7 days, it will be reflected to some extent.
BusinessPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix's online store could help it take on Disney

As Fast Company's Mark Sullivan notes of the recently launched Netflix.shop, "Netflix has never gone large on e-commerce. And there’s a big market for entertainment-themed apparel and accessories. The trade group Licensing International said retailers sold $128 billion worth of the stuff worldwide in 2019. Disney, which has both an online store and a brick-and-mortar store in New York City, gets the biggest piece of that pie. Part of the reason for that is the timelessness of legacy Disney content—you know, Mickey Mouse and Bambi. But Netflix believes hits like Tiger King and Stranger Things might have some staying power, too. When Disney first announced its intent to launch its streaming service in the summer of 2017, it signaled that the race was on between Disney and Netflix, and that the true nature of the competition could be measured by whether Disney could become Netflix faster than Netflix could become Disney. In other words, one of Netflix’s greatest challenges is to branch out into other types of revenue streams like Disney does, which makes most of its money downstream from the actual content, through licensed merchandise and theme parks. Netflix may intend to build a similar type of ecosystem to make money from the franchises it’s created. But it’s taken the company a while to reach this step, while Disney moved quickly to get into streaming video and has made it a success. But Netflix also has some Disney-trained talent to help it get there." ALSO: Netflix's Halston unveils its 10-piece capsule collection inspired by the series.
TV ShowsStreetInsider.com

Amazon (AMZN) to acquire MGM for $8.45 Billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and MGM today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion. MGM has nearly a century of filmmaking history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing TV show programming. Amazon will help preserve MGM's heritage and catalog of films, and provide customers with greater access to these existing works. Through this acquisition, Amazon would empower MGM to continue to do what they do best: great storytelling.
TV Showsthestreamable.com

First Watch The Netflix Shows, Then Go Buy The Netflix Stuff

After streaming the shows, you can buy the merchandise — at least that’s what Netflix is banking on. The streamer has opened an online shop banking on the hopes that viewers will want to purchase everything from a “Lupin“-themed side table to t-shirts and hoodies based around characters from “Eden,” to jewelry and sculptures from “Yasuke.”
TV & Videosinsidermonkey.com

30 Best Movies on Netflix

In this article we will take a look at the 30 best movies on Netflix. You can skip our detailed analysis of this production company, and go directly to the 5 Best Movies on Netflix. Established in 1997 as a movie retail site, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) started streaming TV...
TV Showsmoneytalksnews.com

Which TV Streaming Service Is the Best Value for Your Money?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Self. It seems every few months there is a new TV streaming service asking us for a monthly subscription or confirming a price increase for the existing service. The latest figures estimate that 62% of households in America currently subscribe to at least one TV streaming service.
BusinessNew Scientist

Amazon buying MGM is just continuing a 40,000-year-old media tradition

IN LATE May, Amazon bought 97-year-old movie studio MGM for $8.45 billion. Although that is a huge amount of money, there is something almost routine about the transaction at this point. MGM owns some of the rights to James Bond and a few other popular franchises, so there is talk about how big tech is about to ruin more nice things.
Sex CrimesPosted by
BGR.com

A new Netflix true crime movie is so devastating, people can’t finish watching it

Here’s the thing about the new Netflix true crime movie Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (which is not available as of the time of this writing on Netflix in the US, but is available to watch in the US via video on demand). This movie, about the horrific kidnapping and rape of a teenage girl in the 1980s by a serial killer in Florida, is so traumatizing that merely reading the Wikipedia summary of the movie is enough to leave you in a horrified daze. It’s not only because of what this young girl went through at the hands...
EntertainmentKentucky New Era

The Amazon is not enough to hold James Bond

“Even James Bond Needs Protection” warned John Logan, whose pen helped create the fictional spy’s most recent cinematic adventures, in a New York Times guest essay on June 2. Is Bond menaced by Vladimir Putin’s Russia reviving the KGB, or perhaps a betrayal by his American sidekick Felix Leiter under orders from the CIA? Or is he finally taking precautions against contracting an STD?
BusinessPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

James Bond Writer Fears for Future Under Amazon

John Logan, who wrote screenplays for the James Bond movies Skyfall and Spectre, said he feared that the takeover of MGM Studios by Amazon could lead to the spy franchise’s demise. The recently announced $8.45 billion deal included a guarantee that Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson and...
Businessprweek.com

How Amazon should respond to scrutiny over MGM acquisition

SEATTLE: For Amazon’s acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer to pass antitrust review, Amazon will need to demonstrate that a strong, competitive landscape -- with companies such as Netflix, Disney, Hulu, Comcast and Paramount -- will continue to exist for streaming entertainment, according PR experts. If the $8.45 billion deal goes through, it...
BusinessMovieWeb

James Bond Writer Is Worried Amazon Will Turn 007 Into an MCU-Style Franchise

Following Amazon's recent multi-billion-dollar purchase of MGM, fans have been left wondering what the company will do with some of the studio's hugely recognizable franchises, including the likes of James Bond. Well, one of the writers behind such 007 outings as Spectre and the critically acclaimed Skyfall, John Logan, has some concerns.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Bond Writer Warns Of Amazon Interference

Daniel Craig’s run of James Bond films has seen Neal Purvis and Robert Wade serve as the initial writers on each project before another writer comes in and does major re-writes. Paul Haggis served in that capacity on “Casino Royale” and “Quantum of Solace,” John Logan in that capacity on...