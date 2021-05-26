Cancel
Texas State

Texas refinery to help Mexico be self-sufficient in fuels, Pemex says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 17 days ago

MEXICO CITY, May 26 (Reuters) - Petroleos Mexicanos’ (Pemex) purchase of the controlling stake in the Deer Park refinery in Texas from Royal Dutch Shell is an important step toward Mexico’s self-sufficiency in fuels, the CEO of the state oil firm, Octavio Romero, said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher Editing by Dave Graham)

