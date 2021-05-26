Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nas X's honest LP

By Celebretainment
Marietta Daily Journal
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X's debut album is a "coming-of-age story". The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker has teased that 'Montero' sees him explore his "sexuality" and get honest about the many "heartbreaks" in his life. Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', he said: “It’s honest, it’s 100 per cent me.

www.mdjonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
Person
Jimmy Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Lnx#Greek Mythology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Jessica Alba’s Honest smells like teen spirit

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.) NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Honest Co is running into growing pains. The consumer-packaged goods company founded by Hollywood star Jessica Alba reported on Wednesday first quarter here sales for its biggest product category, diapers and wipes, fell 2% year-over-year to nearly $50 million. True, Honest is branching into other product lines like cosmetics and it’s going up against some difficult comparisons as people stocked up on essentials last year. Older rival Procter & Gamble said sales for its baby division here including Pampers declined 4% for the same period. But Honest is showing some early worrying blemishes: Digital sales almost came to screaming halt, rising only 2% in the quarter compared to a 23% jump last period.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Fans say Ava Phillippe and her boyfriend look identical to Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

If you’ve ever been on the internet before you’ll know that people are just slightly obsessed with how similar Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe look. They are basically identical. Which is why everyone’s jaws very much hit the floor when Ava recently posted a rare picture of her boyfriend Owen Mahoney on Instagram. Quickly fans noticed more than the usual family resemblance, this time saying that Ava and Owen look just like her parents Reese and Ryan Phillippe. Doppelgangers all around!
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Billy Crudup Left Mary-Louise Parker When She Was 7 Months Pregnant — Recap of the Drama

Hollywood was stunned when actor Billy Crudup left his 7-months-pregnant long-time girlfriend Mary-Louise Parker for costar Claire Danes. In 2003 Hollywood was shocked when actor Billy Crudup, best known to fans for his roles in shows like "The Morning Show," and "Gypsy," and films like "Big Fish," "Alien: Covenant," and "Spotlight," left his long-time girlfriend Mary-Louise Parker.
Musictheboxhouston.com

Lena Waithe Is Looking For The Next Lil Nas X For Her Record Label

Lena Waithe wants to extend her winning streak to the music industry. In a recent interview she made it clear she wants to bring back real artistry with her record label. The screenwriter and actress recently conducted an interview with Rolling Stone where she detailed her latest endeavors. The feature is centered around Chicago, Illinois native’s goals to write a new narrative regarding the Black experience through sound. She has recently launched her own music label Hillman Grad Productions. In the Q&A she details that her mission with the new project is to “develop the next generation of underrepresented artists”.
Musicwuwm.com

Amythyst Kiah's Old-Time, Deeply Honest 'Wary + Strange'

Amethyst Kiah's new album has a telling title: Wary + Strange. It's the way she felt after losing her mother to suicide, and almost losing her dad to addiction as a teenager – and how she felt studying bluegrass and American roots music, a scene in which she was often the only Black person in the room.
Musichitsdailydouble.com

PRIDE SPECIAL: LIL NAS X IN 3D

’s Lil Nas X had the biggest song in the world—“Old Town Road”—right out of the box. But he’s subsequently refused to be put in a box. Though he came out in a playfully understated way shortly after his single went supernova, the 22-year-old Georgia native born Montero Lamar Hill took his time in crafting a musical statement about his sexuality. When he did, with the blockbuster single “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)” and its saucy, provocative video, he once again dominated the cultural conversation. While an official drop date is TBA, Lil Nas’ debut full-length could be just weeks away. As pop songwriting luminary Justin Tranter remarks about him in our forthcoming Pride issue, “Lil Nas X is our first queer superstar that the world is allowing to be three-dimensional.” Though his increased confidence is obvious, Lil Nas remains as endearing as he was the day he ambled in with his irresistible amalgam of country and trap. It’s just that now he’s ready to tell his whole story.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Erica Mena to Wendy Williams: ‘You Were Right About Safaree’

Reality television star Erica Mena sent a message out to daytime talk show host Wendy Williams last week. She says she was right about her husband, Safaree Samuels. The message was relayed to Williams by Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member Spice during the June 18 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Mena’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.
Cameron, NCkiss951.com

Cameron’s Honest Movie Review Of ‘In The Heights’

Here’s a fun fact you may not know about me; before I got into radio, I studied musical theatre. I even have a minor in theatre from Appalachian State University. So when Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new film adaptation of the musical, In The Heights was released this weekend, I knew I wanted to watch it.
MusicStereogum

Years & Years – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” (Lil Nas X Cover)

Years & Years’ Olly Alexander has covered Lil Nas X’s recent hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” in a new Home Session recorded for Apple Music to celebrate Pride Month. “When I first heard ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ I wanted to take off all my clothes and run screaming through the street,” Alexander says. “The song is already perfect so I just wanted to have fun doing an acoustic version and seeing if I could sing all the parts in my range — which was a challenge, but I love it. Watching Lil Nas X’s ascent has been so exciting and inspirational to myself as a gay artist.” Listen below.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Expected Backlash From "Montero" Music Video

The release of Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" didn't receive the same warm welcome as "Old Town Road" but that was largely due to the music video. The rising pop star faced backlash among conservative pundits and right-wing groups, among others, for giving the devil a lapdance and then, releasing the infamous Satan shoes.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Shingo Nakamura marks Monstercat Silk’s debut LP release with ‘Glow’

In February, 2021, Monstercat made headlines by acquiring LA-based label Silk Music, a longstanding imprint dedicated to chilled progressive releases. To help announce the merger, the newly-minted Monstercat Silk also shared its first release, “Glow” by Japanese progressive veteran Shingo Nakamura. Now four months later, Monstercat Silk is releasing the first full LP of its young lifespan, once again thanks to Nakamura:
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Brittney Spencer’s ‘Sober & Skinny’ Is an Honest Look at Our Relationships With Vices, and Each Other [Listen]

Brittney Spencer likes to begin each week by brainstorming song ideas — "just so that we're not, like, always starting from scratch" in co-writing sessions, she explains. Her new song "Sober & Skinny," released on Friday (June 18), began as one of those nuggets; in fact, she had the chorus pretty well done when she, during a Zoom-based writing session, pitched it to fellow singer-songwriters Nelly Joy and Jason Reeves, both formerly of the country quartet Gone West.