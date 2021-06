Tokyo [Japan], May 31 (ANI/Sputnik): The Japanese government approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15 on Monday, the media reported. According to the Japanese Kyodo news agency, this newly approved age group will not be getting the vaccine instantly as the country is still vaccinating medical staff and senior citizens. So far, an estimated 6% of the Japanese population has taken at least one shot of a vaccine, which is lower when compared to other developed nations.