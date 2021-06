At this point, West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's unrepentant refusal to recognize — or at least acknowledge — his role in tanking his own party's legislative agenda is a fairly established fact. Manchin has displayed no interest in working to reform the obviously broken Senate mechanisms by which Republicans (and to an almost comedically lesser degree, Democrats) have prevented anything resembling effective governance to proceed. Couching his stance in the lukewarm language of bipartisanship and senatorial exceptionalism, Manchin is either perfectly content to allow Republicans to continue dismantling the Democratic process in their permanent favor, or is simply too naive to see it happening before his very eyes.