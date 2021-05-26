Cancel
ExxonMobil faces major investor battle on climate stance

By AFP
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShareholders of ExxonMobil will determine Wednesday whether to replace up to four board members in a move that could mark a turning point for the oil giant on climate change. The petroleum company, which has faced myriad shareholder votes on its climate stance over the decades, has battled the efforts of activist group Engine No. 1 to challenge ExxonMobil's petroleum-centered strategy in favor of one that embraces renewable energy investments as Royal Dutch, Total and other rivals have done.

