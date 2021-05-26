Three arrested in Italian cable car crash that killed at least 14 people
Three people have been arrested in connection to the cable car that plummeted down the side of a mountain in Italy, killing nearly everyone inside. Those who were arrested on Wednesday include the owner of the cable car service, the company’s director, and the service chief, according to the Associated Press, who cited Sky and the LaPresse news agency. The cable car brings passengers to the top of the Mottarone peak overlooking Lake Maggiore in Northern Italy.www.msn.com