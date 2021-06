After shocking pundits and fans with a 41-win season, the Knicks have several viable contenders for the NBA’s end-of-season awards. With a win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday, the New York Knicks clinched the no. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference on the final day of the 2020–21 NBA regular season, finishing with a record of 41-31. That is an extraordinary accomplishment. In the first full season under Tom Thibodeau and Leon Rose, the Knicks flipped a group projected to win 22 games into a pseudo-contender and the franchise from punchline into a respected enterprise.