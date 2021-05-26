The secret ingredient in this whiskey is Metallica...no seriously

It's no secret that Michael Symon is a talented chef. Though as of late he's gained a massive amount of popularity through his stint as one of the co-hosts of The Chew, the Cleveland native's rise to fame started in 1998 when Food & Wine Magazine named him Best New Chef (MichaelSymon.com). Since then, he's opened up a number of restaurants, appeared on "Iron Chef," and authored six top-rated and award-winning cookbooks. With all of his accolades, it's safe to say that this chef knows his stuff. That's why when he reveals any of his secret cooking ingredients, you should mark them as gold.