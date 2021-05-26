Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

South Korea police raid office, residence of Kim Il Sung memoir publisher

By UPI
Big Hollywood
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 26 (UPI) — South Korean police raided the office of a book publisher that sold copies of former North Korean dictator Kim Il Sung’s memoir — a series of books available on the Internet for free. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s investigative branch said Wednesday the office of the...

www.breitbart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Il Sung
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Documents#Book Sales#North Korean#New Paradigm Of Korea#Some South Koreans#Npk#Kyobo Bookstore#National Security Law#Upi#South Korean Police#Documents Police#Copies#Authorities#Books#Online Activists#Major Booksellers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
Related
EntertainmentThe Independent

Competitive relaxing? In South Korea, it’s a thing

Organisers of South Korea’s annual competition to be the best at doing nothing – seriously, nothing – needed just the right spot for the work-from-home parents, remote-learning students and others wary of the pandemic. So what could be better than a “healing forest” on the southern island of Jeju? The...
PoliticsNew York Post

Kim Jong Un: K-pop is a ‘vicious cancer’ that merits work camp, execution

Kim Jong Un is cracking down on DPRK-pop fans. Amid increasing cultural influence from South Korea, the 37-year-old North Korean leader is imposing harsher penalties on citizens caught listening to “perverse” K-pop music. The secretive anti-K-pop campaign came to light through internal documents smuggled out of the Democratic People’s Republic...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Kim Jong-un Fears K-Pop Taking Over, Cracks Down on ‘Vicious Cancer’

BTS vs. The Dictator … that’s the new battlefront for Kim Jong-un, who reportedly sees the rise of K-Pop and its fans as a serious threat to North Korean socialism. Leaked documents from the North Korean government show Kim is running an anti-K-Pop campaign against what he calls the “vicious cancer” of South Korean pop groups. The docs, detailed in the New York Times, rip K-Pop for spreading “anti-socialist” sentiment and corrupting the “attire, hairstyles, speech, behaviors” of the youth.
WorldNew York Post

North Korea isn’t answering South Korea’s calls: report

North Korea is screening its neighbor’s calls. Officials in South Korea have been phoning the hermit kingdom every day for the last year — to no avail, a report said on Wednesday. Seoul uses a cross-border communication line to ring up Pyongyang at about 9 a.m. each work day, according...
PoliticsMiami Herald

North Korea’s Kim appears in public for the first time in a month

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance in about a month, with state media showing him at a Party meeting that discussed ways to improve the country’s deteriorating economy. Kim, wearing his signature black Mao suit, said it was time to take “additional state measures for...
Entertainmentmelodyinter.com

Kim Jong-un calls K-pop a ‘vicious cancer;’ threatens anyone caught listening to it with 15 yearsin a labour camp

North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un has described the South Korean pop culture, as a ‘vicious cancer’ corrupting young North Koreans’ “attire, hairstyles, speeches, behaviors.”That has now prompted him to introduced harsher punishments for anyone caught listening to K-pop or watching dramas from the South after his state media warned that if left unchecked, it would make North Korea “crumble like a damp wall.” The decision comes as South Korean music, television shows, and movies are enjoying unprecedented popularity around the world. The New York Times reported that state media has slammed the spread of ‘anti-socialist’ influence – particularly through South Korean movies, K-dramas and K-pop music videos – on a near-daily basis in recent months. Kim has ordered his government to clamp down on the cultural invasion, which he said is corrupting the ‘attire, hairstyles, speeches, behaviours’ of North Korea’s youth, the paper reported. In December, the Communist state brought in a new law that could see anyone caught watching or possessing South Korean entertainment sentenced to 15 years in a labour camp. Previously, the maximum punishment was five years of hard labour. Those smuggling the content into North Korea could face even harsher punishments, including the death penalty. The legislation also calls for people who ‘speak, write or sing in South Korean style’ to face up to two years of hard labour. The moves by the secretive state came to light through Seoul lawmakers briefed by intelligence officials, and internal documents smuggled out of North Korea by the Seoul-based Daily NK news website, the Times said. Despite a shared ethnicity and language, patterns of speech and accents in South Korea vary considerably from the North.But phrases picked up from K-dramas have begun creeping in, with women in North Korea sometimes opting to call their boyfriends ‘oppa’ – a term used in the South that is similar to ‘honey’ in this context – rather than the approved ‘comrade’,’ The New York Times reported.Citing North Korean government documents smuggled out by Asia Press International – a Japan-based website monitoring North Korea, the paper said that computers, text messages, and notebooks are being searched for South Korean content and vocabulary. Families of those found to be ‘imitating the puppet accent’ from the South could be expelled from cities, the documents warned. Kim is reported to have warned that ‘a serious change’ was underway in the ‘ideological and mental state’ of young North Koreans.The post Kim Jong-un calls K-pop a ‘vicious cancer;’ threatens anyone caught listening to it with 15 yearsin a labour camp appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.
PoliticsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Kim Jong Un says K-pop is a 'cancer'

In North Korea, the consequences for angering Kim Jong Un can be dire. Now, he has added a new target: K-pop music. The North Korean dictator outlined his objections to the musical phenomenon imported from South Korea that is typified by upbeat tunes, longer hair, and brightly colored costumes, according to a report Thursday.
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Survey: 88% of Japanese, 72% of South Koreans see China as military threat

In a joint opinion poll conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun and the South Korean newspaper Hankook Ilbo, 88% of Japanese and 72% of South Korean respondents said the increasing military pressure China is putting on its neighbors is a threat to their countries. Japanese and South Korean respondents expressed a...
Economyeturbonews.com

South Korea Tourism: The True Picture

The Republic of Korea known as South Korea had been going strong in both inbound and outbound tourism before the COVID-19 pandemic. 84,000 jobs in tourism are now lost. What is the status of the travel and tourism industry in South Korea?
Market AnalysisSFGate

Asian Box Office Recovery Leaves Korea Behind

Theatrical box office in the Asia Pacific region is recovering from the lows established early last year at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. But South Korea has not shared in the upswing. Data from OpusData compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence showed a 79% increase in the first four...
AsiaNogales International

NHS grad is headed to South Korea

A recent Nogales High School graduate is getting ready to spend her summer in South Korea, where she will develop her Korean language skills and learn about Korean culture. Brandy Perez was accepted into the U.S. Department of State’s National Security Language Initiative for Youth program, launched in 2006 to promote language learning among American youth. NSLI-Y summer programs last six to seven weeks, and Perez is set to join a program in Songdo, South Korea.
Soompi

Kim Min Jung Is Ji Sung’s Deceptively Charming Nemesis In A Dystopian Korea In “The Devil Judge”

TvN’s upcoming drama “The Devil Judge” has shared its first glimpse of Kim Min Jung in her starring role!. “The Devil Judge” is set in an alternate-universe, dystopian version of Korea where the entire nation participates in a trial through a live broadcast courtroom show. Ji Sung will star as Kang Yo Han, a head judge with mysterious intentions: is he a hero of the people in a world filled with chaos, or is he a devil who wears the mask of the law?