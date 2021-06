The story coming into Thursday's game between Cleveland and the host Seattle Mariners (CLE 4, SEA 2) was the debut of two of the M's top prospects -- outfielder Jarred Kelenic, who was batting leadoff and manning left, and right-hander Logan Gilbert, who got the start. In Kelenic's case, he numbers among the best prospects in all of baseball, and the fact that he was acquired from the Mets as part of the Robinson Canó trade of late 2018 added to the ballyhoo.