Atlanta, GA

Zoo Atlanta's Summer Safari Camp is back for the season

Andrew Alvarez
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hd5Bh_0aBuv0pi00
Daiga Ellaby/Unsplash

Zoo Atlanta is opening their doors throughout the months of June and July for the Summer Safari Camp. Children ages 4 to 14 are once again invited for weeks of hands-on educative fun in this exploration-packed program. This year's Summer Safari won't be as festive, however, as its capacity has been greatly reduced due to the pandemic.

The program will be a great opportunity for young explorers to learn about animals through direct interactions and begin their journey of conservation stewardship. The explorers will also learn about current environmental issues and how to find simple solutions that can make a difference for a better world.

Every activity will be held in person, although the zoo might switch to a virtual program should the necessity arise. Zoo Atlanta assures its visitors that all health and safety measures will be observed and enforced. Participants will also be required to stay in their groups for the entire program.

On their official page, the zoo also stresses the importance for explorers and visitors alike to experience wildlife in a more naturalistic setting. The Grant Park, which surrounds Zoo Atlanta, provides nature lovers a variety of activities such as nature walks, environmental research, and group team-building games.

Before registering, participants should read the complete protocol and guides to find out whether the Safari Camp is a good fit for both the parents and the young explorer. Advance registration with full payment is required to participate. At this time, Zoo Atlantica is not accepting walk-up registrations.

All information is available on the website https://zooatlanta.org/program/summer-session/.

Atlanta area writer and blogger. Call me Andy!

Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
