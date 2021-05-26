Cancel
Music

Gold + Platinum Discs Awarded to the Jimi Hendrix Experience Go to Auction

By Philip Trapp
 17 days ago
Two gold and one platinum disc plaques initially awarded to The Jimi Hendrix Experience drummer Mitch Mitchell will hit the auction block on Thursday (May 27) via U.K. auction house Ewbank's. All three are expected to fetch thousands of dollars each. The gold awards from the Recording Industry Association of...

