From Weiss Lake, guide Mark Collins reports bass fishing is fair, and most fish have spawned and started to move to creek channels and main lake points for the summer. He says crank baits and Carolina rigs are the best bets in these areas, but around scattered grass spinnerbaits and Chatterbaits are effective. Crappie fishing is fair, and they are mostly on the creek channels around brush. Live minnows has been the best bet, fished a few feet off bottom near the cover. Striper fishing is good in the upper Chattooga River and the Cave Hole on live shad free-lined and down-lined—look for cool water to locate the stripers through the summer; www.markcollinsguideservice.com.