Report: LGBTQ are less happy at work than colleagues

The job search engine Glassdoor unveiled a report showing that LGBTQ+ are less satisfied at work, giving their companies lower ratings. As the global pandemic has resulted in a tumultuous time for both employers and employees, many Americans have found themselves laid off, scaling back or pivoting to new freelance ventures. During this time, job search company Glassdoor may be a place many job seekers are turning to for important information that can help them assess and compare different companies they may like to work for.