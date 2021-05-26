Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Report: LGBTQ are less happy at work than colleagues

By Hope Reese
TechRepublic
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe job search engine Glassdoor unveiled a report showing that LGBTQ+ are less satisfied at work, giving their companies lower ratings. As the global pandemic has resulted in a tumultuous time for both employers and employees, many Americans have found themselves laid off, scaling back or pivoting to new freelance ventures. During this time, job search company Glassdoor may be a place many job seekers are turning to for important information that can help them assess and compare different companies they may like to work for.

www.techrepublic.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Employment Discrimination#Sexual Education#Sexual Health#Employee Satisfaction#Health Education#Americans#Glassdoor Lgbtq#Non Lgbtq#Diversity Inclusion#Wells Fargo#Healthcare#Vp#Techrepublic#Employers#Potential Employees#Happy#Health Care Coverage#Job Search#Reviews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Place
Americas
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Amazon
Related
Societynationalmortgageprofessional.com

Time To Revolt Against ‘More Work, Less Pay’

Establishing and embracing roles, inside and outside of the workplace. Coming on the heels of Women’s History Month, let’s continue the celebration of women and acknowledge the superhumans that we are. From leading the home to leading in the office, women take on many roles. Many women with families currently serve as caretakers, taxi drivers, line cooks, housekeepers and, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers, and tutors.
Career Development & AdviceFast Company

For happiness at work, look beyond the money

You’ve made it. You’ve secured a corner office, a nice title, and a handsome salary. You have achieved professional success. You will probably spend at least one-third of your life working. Work plays an outsized role in life satisfaction. It’s mighty hard to be happy in life if we’re unhappy at work. Yet there’s an abundance of workplace unhappiness. According to Gallop, 76% of workers have experienced burnout, and CNBC reports that a quarter of all workers are considering quitting their jobs after the pandemic.
EconomyAntelope Valley Press

Not very happy about working dumb hours

Editor’s note: Annie Lane is on vacation. This column was originally published in 2018. Dear Annie: I work in health and wellness for the largest retailer in the world. I love my job, but there are so many things I don’t understand. Management is always on us about making money...
Minoritiesqualtrics.com

11 ways to be a better ally to your LGBTQ+ colleagues

To celebrate Pride Month, we’re looking at ways we can show up at work for our colleagues in the LGBTQ+ community. We asked members of our Q Pride group the actionable things allies can do to make everyone feel accepted, supported, and heard. 1. Listen. No, really listen. It’s hard...
TechnologyFortune

Gen Zers in finance trust robots more than their colleagues

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Many Gen Zers and Millennials who use artificial intelligence in their personal lives are starting jobs where they manage finances using spreadsheets, and they’re left thinking “what in the world is going on?” Kimberly N. Ellison-Taylor, founder and CEO of the consulting firm KET Solutions, LLC, told me.
Public HealthAG Week

Americans spent less on food in 2020, report says

Unusual circumstances are needed for Americans to spend less on food in a given year. The COVID-19 pandemic certainly qualifies as unusual. In 2020, Americans spent $156 trillion on food, 5.3% less than in 2019. It was the first such year since 2009, when the economic downtown commonly known as the Great Recession was under way.
Jobsfastcapital360.com

Free Job Posting Sites for Employers

Indeed.com is the largest job search engine today, with 250 million unique monthly visitors. With more than 200 million applicant resumes on the website, you’re sure to cast a wide net no matter your industry, and it’s free. To help you compete with other employers and fill positions faster, you...
Jobsrecruitingtimes.org

4 reasons your job applications are being rejected and what you can do

The important thing to remember is that job hunting is a numbers game. Have you been applying for jobs in Metro Manila but you’re having trouble getting your foot in the door? Though you think that you may have been well-qualified for the position, qualifications only make up a part of the picture.
JobsPioneer Press

Working Strategies: Reader questions – finding (or keeping) remote work

Second Sunday Series – Editor’s Note: This is the tenth of 12 columns focused on reader questions, appearing over 12 months – one on each second Sunday, from September through August. Previous questions followed these themes: Stay or leave a job during Covid-19; navigating age issues during job search; how much to reveal in an interview; Covid-19 resume strategies; finding work after long-term unemployment; salary concerns; turning an internship into permanent work; customer service resumes; and applying without all the job qualifications.
EconomyTechRepublic

75% say they would consider relocating if remote work becomes permanent

For most remote workers, freedom to relocate anywhere in the world is a fundamental perk in the post-pandemic new normal of sustained working from home. Work relocation company Caprelo has published the findings of a study of remote workers, which include a preference among three in four respondents for being able to relocate, 59% of whom said they'd consider leaving for a different country.
Economyphillytrib.com

The real reason employers can't hire enough workers

As life in the United States tiptoes back toward something resembling Before Times, many employers are facing an unexpected problem: they can’t hire the workers they need. Despite unemployment numbers in the millions, some 8.1 million job vacancies remain. This problem is concentrated among America’s low-wage workforce, hitting restaurants, warehouses, manufacturers and the service industry.
JobsTrumann Democrat

Working less is a matter of life and death

Search online “work too much” and you’ll get screenfuls of information about the harmful medical, mental and social consequences of spending too much time on the job, going all the way back to that old saw first recorded in the 17th century, “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.”
Retailretailtouchpoints.com

Managing the Post-COVID Workforce: Success Means Going Beyond Baseline Compensation

Retailers are emerging from the pandemic into a world where customer expectations are higher than ever, but a tight labor market has made staffing a challenge. Retailers need to adapt to the next normal quickly or they risk alienating returning shoppers. This Retail TouchPoints report looks at some of the most important advice and initiatives retailers need to pursue as they build and maintain their workforce both now and into the future, including:
Montgomery County, PAedsisolutions.com

COVID Customer Service Career Acceleration Programs: Why Your Region Should Offer Them

EDSI Program Spotlight, Montgomery County, PA Q&A Interview. Workforce Development has been challenged with providing more accessible services throughout the COVID pandemic, and while it’s true that onsite programming is more personal, there’s a lot to be said for the convenience of remote services. For example, In Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, a new virtual COVID Customer Service Career Acceleration Program (CAP) was established to help front-line customer service workers receive more in-depth training on issues such as de-escalation and conflict resolution that go beyond the traditional scope.
Jobso2employmentservices.com

Staffing Specialist

O2 Employment Services, Northern California’s leader in staffing and recruitment, is looking their next Staffing Specialist. The Staffing Specialist is the link between both the client companies and the associates (temporary employees). The Staffing Specialist is responsible for retaining qualified associates and clients, and soliciting new clients and associates. REQUIREMENTS...
Jobsbaltimorenews.net

An Bui Job Search Tips in 2021: Top 11 Do's and Don'ts

Job searching is already demanding and stressful, so there's no need to complicate matters by saying or doing the wrong things. Undoubtedly, some factors can sabotage your job search while also assisting you in obtaining that ideal position. Knowing the basic do's and don'ts of job hunting can make or break your employment search and get the job opportunities you really want.