Indie developer Frozen District revealed today that they finally have a release window for the Luxury DLC coming to House Flipper. This morning the team revealed they're now aiming for sometime in Q4 2021 to release the content, which will all you to start working on mansions and bigger properties that need an overhaul or just a change of theme. With all the expensive taste options you could ever hope to see. We'll see if that becomes a reality, but for now, we have more info on what will be included in it here.