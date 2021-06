A man accused of shooting his 6-year-old neighbor is back in custody after initially being let out of jail on a $10,000 bond, according to a prosecuting attorney. Eli Savitt, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor, questioned the bond 29-year-old Ryan Le-Nguyen was given after the incident Sunday in the eastern Michigan township of Ypsilanti. Savitt was granted his release Tuesday, but was back in jail Thursday after his bond was upgraded at the request of the prosecutor, Savit said.