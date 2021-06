After more than 60 years serving those 50 and older in Oneida and Herkimer counties, the Parkway Center is ready to open a second location in Verona Beach. The Parkway Center at the Beach, located at 6734 Route 13, will open its fitness center Monday, May 17, by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. In-person programming is scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 1.