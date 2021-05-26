Cancel
Roslyn, NY

Roslyn Girl Scouts work to make traffic safer

By Samuele Petruccelli
theislandnow.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter working with the Village of Roslyn to reposition a stop sign, three local Girl Scouts got to see their hard work pay off and celebrate with Mayor John Durkin last Wednesday. Julia Fogel, Riley Danbusky and Caroline Danbusky are Roslyn middle schoolers and members of Troop 1027 who noticed...

theislandnow.com
City
Roslyn, NY
News Break
Kids
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Great Neck, NYmanhassetpress.com

Bua: The Complete Package

I’ve had the privilege of knowing Frank Bua for more than 25 years. More accurately, I knew of Frank Bua after meeting a number of his students, who seemed unusually self-assured and were knowledgeable and articulate, with a poise not always found in middle school students. I had heard of Frank’s superb teaching, nurturing students who were inquisitive, independent thinkers with a love for learning. I first had my chance to meet Frank several years later in my role as a member of the Board of Education in Great Neck. We had hosted the first of several informal annual meetings and I recall that Frank spoke freely about what is needed in order to relieve some of the angst that seems commonplace with students growing up in the twenty-first century. I saw firsthand how deeply Frank cares for children. However, he also understands the constraints governing a body that has a fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers in a community. He knows firsthand the balancing act that boards constantly need to straddle between “I want” and “I can afford.” He always keeps his eye on the big picture.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Roslyn, NYtheislandnow.com

Road School students take virtual field trip to local museum

New Hyde Park Road School fifth-graders, as well as students in Mrs. Hazelton’s class, virtually visited the Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn Harbor on April 8, April 13 and April 15. Organized by art teacher Sharon Rebecchi, the virtual field trips were held on Google Meet. The museum’s...
Great Neck, NYgreatneckrecord.com

Mathnasium To Offer Summer Robotics And Coding Camp

Mathnasium of Great Neck and Mathnasium of Roslyn, owned by Karen and Alan Flyer, as well as Mathnasium of Port Washington, owned by the Flyers and Suneet Jain, are launching an exciting new summer offering for students to supplement Mathnasium’s afternoon and weekend math program: an in-person robotics and coding camp.
Huntington, NYPosted by
HuntingtonNow

Beetle Infestation Found in Some Ash Trees in Huntington

Some Huntington homeowners are contending with an infestation by a species of beetle that is eating its way through many ash trees across the country. The emerald ash borer, native to Asia, turned up in Detroit in 2002 and was discovered on the East End of Long Island in 2019. Cornell Cooperative Services of Nassau County said that the infestation has spread to 13 states and two Canadian provinces, killing hundreds of millions of ash trees.