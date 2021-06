Inter assistant coach Cristian Stellini argued that Antonio Conte was more concerned with the performance of his team in their 3-2 defeat to Juventus, rather than that of referee Gianpaolo Calvarese. The Serie A champions fell to a controversial defeat to their bitter rivals at the Allianz Stadium this afternoon, with the Bianconeri scoring from the penalty spot late on from Juan Cuadradro, to settle the Derby d’Italia, whilst Cristiano Ronaldo earlier missed a spot kick.