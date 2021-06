The wait for NCIS season 19 is going to be a long one — so how much time will actually pass within the world of the show when it comes back on the air?. With a few exceptions, one of the things we’ve learned about this show is that they tend to operate in real-time. (Personally, we think the reason why they changed things up for season 18 was to avoid discussing the virus for a little while.) With this in mind, we imagine that at some point this fall, the show will shift into present-day … but will they do that immediately?