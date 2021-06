FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department and F-M Ambulance responded to the Federal Courthouse in downtown Fargo, after an incident there Monday afternoon. Valley News Live is on scene at 655 1st Avenue North. A witness tells us a man apparently injured himself with an object that could have been a pen or plastic shank. The witness says U.S. Marshals had to wrestle the person to the floor.