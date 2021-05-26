Cancel
Casey Anthony's Former Cellmate Reveals Stunning Reaction to Daughter's Remains Being Discovered

By Allison Schonter
Cover picture for the articleIn December 2008, 2-year-old Caylee Anthony's remains were found five months after her disappearance. Now, as the 10th anniversary of Casey Anthony's acquittal in connection to Caylee's murder approaches, new details are emerging about the case. In Lifetime's upcoming true crime series, Cellmate Secrets, Robyn Adams, Anthony's former cellblock neighbor and friend, reveals how Anthony reacted when she was told her daughter's body had been found.

#True Crime#Manslaughter#E News#Lifetime#Cellmate Secrets#2 Year Old Caylee Anthony#Daughter#First Degree Murder#Investigators#Testimony#Aggravated Child Abuse#Premiere#Florida Jail
