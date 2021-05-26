Casey Anthony's Former Cellmate Reveals Stunning Reaction to Daughter's Remains Being Discovered

Casey Anthony continues to be a magnet for controversy over a decade since becoming a true crime standout, even with some questioning their part in her controversial murder trial. Anthony has recently returned to the headlines, making news due to her personal issues and others weighing in on her attempts to tell her story while ignoring the public. The 35-year-old trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.