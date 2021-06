Summer Vacations? Maybe Not For Lawyers

After more than a year of lockdowns, and with vaccines now widely available in the U.S., more Americans are ready to take a trip this summer. But traveling in the U.S. or abroad might be different from what you remember. This month's issue of Travel + Leisure magazine has tips to help tourists navigate the changes. The magazine's editor-in-chief, Jacqui Gifford, joined CBSN to discuss. (Disclosure: Jacqui Gifford is married to CBSN VP & managing editor Rob Gifford.) CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​