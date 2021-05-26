Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Summer Vacations? Maybe Not For Lawyers

legaltalknetwork.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirms changing up vacation policies worrying associates. Infinite vacation time sounds great until you place yourself inside the passive-aggressive crucible of a law firm. Management is probably genuinely trying to give associates more flexibility with their vacations but ultimately freaking out their lawyers in the process. Meanwhile, summer associates are heading to work and very worried about the level of mentoring they’re going to get in a remote work environment. And we check in on a judge at the center of an epic set of allegations.

legaltalknetwork.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Vacations#Summer Vacation#Vacation Time#Work Time#Lexisnexis#Interaction#Lexicon#Nota#Vacation Policies#Summer Associates#Management#Environment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
drsamwheeler.com

How Not to Let a Dental Injury Ruin Your Summer Vacation

After a year of lockdowns and other COVID-19 restrictions, people are itching this summer to get back out into the great outdoors. The good news is that quite a number of national and state parks are open. But there may still be some restrictions, and you might need reservations in busier parks. The key is to plan ahead—and that includes for normal contingencies like dental emergencies.
Vegetarian Times

Your Summer Vacation Doesn’t Have to Wreck the Planet

What if one of the few silver linings of the global pandemic – environmental gains linked to millions of humans staying at home – didn’t have to immediately backslide just because we’re all ready to get back outside? While we’re busy making summer plans, we can all make an effort to focus on sustainable travel and take our trips in ways that are lighter on vulnerable ecosystems, respectful of local cultures, and kinder to wildlife.
prescottenews.com

2 in 3 Arizonans plan on vacationing locally this summer, survey reveals

People will drive no more than 115 miles to get to their destinations this summer. For the first time since the pandemic began, 63% will be leaving their homes for more than 2 days this summer. While we’re all eager to leave our homes and get outdoors in nature again...
Travelask.com

Will You Be Able to Grab a COVID-19 Passport for Your Summer Vacation?

With vaccines bolstering the hope of a return to pre-pandemic circumstances — or a “new normal” in which we’re more easily able to move about the world — tourist destinations like Cyprus and the Seychelles have lifted previous lockdowns on tourism. Other popular destinations are considering implementing vaccine passport systems that certify travelers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Cell PhonesTravelDailyNews.com

Half of Americans going on Summer vacations, but that could change

A new Vacation Study from NordVPN surveyed 1,007 consumers about their personal security and safety concerns with travel in the upcoming summer months. More than half (53%) said they plan to go on summer vacation this year, yet 16% are still undecided. While nearly one quarter (23%) said “nothing” would stop them, others have a breaking point for taking a summer vacation this year, including:
Newsbug.info

FRANKE: Summer vacation ... not Chevy Chase-style

I was not a road warrior during my career but I traveled enough on business to look forward to never seeing the inside of a hotel lobby or airport concourse again. My retirement goal was to sit under “my vine and fig tree,” to use Biblical language. Voluntary travel ranked right behind a 20-year sentence in a Siberian salt mine on my bucket list.
Newnan Times-Herald

Summer vacation will make you demand competition and freer markets

With COVID-19 seemingly in retreat, around half of Americans are considering summer vacations, and 15 percent or so hope to go abroad. After spending over a year under some form of pandemic restrictions, I think most people can sympathize with feelings of stir-craziness. To sate their desire for a change...
tomorrowstechnician.com

Over Half Of U.S. Expects Car-Only Vacations This Summer

While restrictions and guidance concerning travel, outdoor activities and public gatherings have begun to ease, just 13% said they will visit crowded destinations such as amusement parks and metropolitan cities. Moreover, 15% will continue to stay close to home for the foreseeable future. For those planning to travel, half of respondents said they are using their next trip to visit friends or family, and another 24% will visit the beach this summer.
TravelTODAY.com

Stephanie Ruhle shares top travel tips for summer vacation 2021

Jenna Bush Hager's June 2021 book club pick will transport you to the beach. NBC’s senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle shares tips for how to take full advantage of credit card points and airline vouchers you may have accrued over the past year of staying home. One of the most important things, she says, is to read the fine print and be aware of any “travel by” or “book by” dates.
newsitem.com

The Latest: Europeans plan summer vacations as cases plummet

ROME — Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are plummeting across the continent, after Europe led the world in new cases last fall and winter in waves that cost hundreds of thousands of lives, forced more rolling lockdowns and overwhelmed intensive care units. Now, vaccination rates are accelerating across Europe, and...
Worldtelugubulletin.com

AP govt extended summer vacation for schools

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) The second wave of coronavirus continues to spread in the state of Andhra Pradesh. In this context, the state government led by CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has taken a key decision regarding the reopening of schools. Recently, the AP government issued orders extending the holidays to all public and private schools in the state.
Travelalaturkanews.com

Planning summer vacation travel as pandemic restrictions ease up

After more than a year of lockdowns, and with vaccines now widely available in the U.S., more Americans are ready to take a trip this summer. But traveling in the U.S. or abroad might be different from what you remember. This month's issue of Travel + Leisure magazine has tips to help tourists navigate the changes. The magazine's editor-in-chief, Jacqui Gifford, joined CBSN to discuss. (Disclosure: Jacqui Gifford is married to CBSN VP & managing editor Rob Gifford.) CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
Newswest9.com

Popular summer vacation spots likely to be crowded and expensive

TAMPA, Fla. — Now that schools out, let the summer vacations begin. With so many people vaccinated and restrictions loosened, many of you are ready to travel. But, if you're hitting the road this summer, be prepared to put a dent in your wallet! Be prepared, wherever you go, whether you fly or drive, it's likely to cost more and be more crowded than you expect.
WMDT.com

Supply, Demand up for vacation rentals this summer

OCEAN CITY, Md.- While many people are starting to travel more, we are told more people may be looking for vacation rentals. As we know during the the pandemic, travel really slowed. But we’re told by a broker partner for Coastal Life Realty Group, that it seems like it’s going...