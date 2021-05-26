June concert planned to celebrate Downtown Lafayette

A live concert in June is planning to celebrate the growth and development of Downtown Lafayette.

The Vibrant Community Concert is scheduled for Thursday, June 17 in Parc Sans Souci with a performance by Horace Trahan and The Ossun Express.

The concert begins at 7:00 pm.

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited has partnered with One Acadiana to host the community concert which is part of One Acadiana's Vibrant Community Summit which will take place June 17 and 18.

"One Acadiana's goal is to attract investment and jobs to the region; creating a more vibrant downtown is a cornerstone of that work," said One Acadiana President & CEO Troy Wayman. "We are proud to bring community, business, and civic leaders back together through the Vibrant Community Summit and are excited to partner with DLU to bring the Vibrant Community Concert to life."

Admission is FREE for all ages. Beverages will also be available for purchase.

Ice chests and pets should be left at home.

Visit www.downtownlafayette.org for more event information.

