From 0 To 50% In 6 Months: Half Of American Adults Are Fully Vaccinated

 17 days ago

As the U.S. passes a huge milestone, campaigns to vaccinate younger people are increased. And some states are trying creative ways to get shots in the arms of the remaining population. The U.S. COVID-19 vaccination program has gone from zero to 50% in less than six months. As of Tuesday...

