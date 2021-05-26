Cancel
Maine State

COVID-19 vaccinations slow down in Maine as new cases decline

By Joe Lawlor
Sun-Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more than half of Maine’s population now vaccinated against COVID-19, demand for immunizations is slowing at the same time case counts continue on a steady downward trajectory. Maine gave 63,082 shots during the past week, a decline of more than 4,600 doses compared to the previous week, when 67,753...

www.sunjournal.com
