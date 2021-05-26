Cancel
Moderna To Seek FDA Authorization For Use Of Its Vaccine In Teens

khn.org
 17 days ago

Moderna said its vaccine is good for children as young as 12 and will submit its data to FDA next month for approval. Other news related to youth vaccinations includes the CDC's myocarditis probe, testing younger kids and mandates. Moderna said Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young...

khn.org
PharmaceuticalsWarren Tribune Chronicle

Tue. 11:28 a.m.: Latest virus headlines — Moderna seeks full FDA approval for its vaccine

Here are summaries of the latest Associated Press stories worldwide on the coronavirus pandemic, including:. — Moderna seeks full FDA approval for its vaccine;. — Germany investigates fraud involving the massive rollout of free coronavirus tests;. — Heathrow opens terminal for high-risk travelers;. — Wisconsin reports COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to...
Public Healthraps.org

FDA panel split on approach to COVID-19 vaccines for younger children

Members of the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) disagreed as to whether the agency should grant emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for COVID-19 vaccines for children at a 10 June meeting. Some said that EUAs were necessary to get the pediatric population...
PharmaceuticalsMonthly Prescribing Reference

Moderna Requests EUA for COVID-19 Vaccine Use in Adolescents

Moderna has submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use of its COVID-19 vaccine to patients 12 to less than 18 years of age. The submission is based on data from the phase 2/3 TeenCOVE study (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04649151), which included over...
Public HealthMonthly Prescribing Reference

COVID-19 Vaccines

Contraindications: COVID-19 vaccines are contraindicated in patients with a severe allergic reaction (eg, anaphylaxis) after a previous dose or to a component of the vaccine, or an immediate allergic reaction1 of any severity after a previous dose or known (diagnosed) allergy to a component of the vaccine. • Those with...
Public Healthdnyuz.com

U.S. administers 306.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

The United States has administered 306,509,795 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 373,413,945 doses in the country as of Friday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures were up from the 305,687,618 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 10 out...
Public Healthgastroenterologyadvisor.com

FDA Authorizes Lower Dose of COVID-19 Antibody Therapy REGEN-COV

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for REGEN-COV™ (casirivimab and imdevimab), lowering the dose to 1200mg from 2400mg, for the treatment of COVID-19. REGEN-COV is authorized for use to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age...
Public Healththephuketnews.com

Government orders 20m doses of Pfizer jab

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told the media yesterday (June 10) that Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, head of the Department of Disease Control, has signed a contract to buy 20 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to be delivered this year. The department will have a month to discuss with Pfizer the...
PharmaceuticalsPsychiatric Times

Vaccinated Physicians

According to a recent American Medical Association (AMA) survey among practicing physicians, more than 96% of surveyed US physicians have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, with no significant difference in rates across regions.1 Amongst the physicians who are not vaccinated yet, 45% plan on getting vaccinated. “Practicing physicians across the...
Pharmaceuticalsvillages-news.com

CDC study shows vaccines reduce risk of infection by 91 percent

A new Centers for Disease Control study finds the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) reduce the risk of infection by 91 percent for fully vaccinated people. This adds to the growing body of real-world evidence of their effectiveness. Importantly, this study also is among the first to show that mRNA vaccination benefits people who get COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated (14 or more days after dose 2) or partially vaccinated (14 or more days after dose 1 to 13 days after dose 2).
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

The CDC Will Hold an Emergency Meeting About Heart Inflammation Following COVID-19 Vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that it will hold an emergency meeting to discuss a significant number of reports of heart inflammation in people who've received the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The meeting, which will take place on Friday, June 18, will include an update on vaccine safety in light of the reported cases, according to an agenda draft that the CDC posted on its website. (Related: How Effective Is the COVID-19 Vaccine?)
Public Healthheart.org

CDC investigating rare myocarditis in teens, young adults; COVID-19 vaccine still advised for all who are eligible

DALLAS, Saturday, June 12, 2021 – On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alerted health care professionals that the COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group (VaST) of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is meeting next Friday, June 18, to review cases of myocarditis, a rare but serious inflammation of the heart, reported in adolescents and young adults after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. The CDC is continuing to monitor VAERS and the VSD for cases of myocarditis, which may be occurring more often in males rather than females; more frequently after the second dose rather than the first dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine; and with symptoms typically appearing within 3 days of the dose of vaccine. The CDC also urges clinicians to consult with cardiologists for patients appearing with symptoms of myocarditis or a heart-related condition for additional testing and treatment.
Public HealthTODAY.com

Evidence grows stronger for COVID-19 vaccine link to heart issue, CDC says

A higher-than-usual number of cases of a type of heart inflammation has been reported following COVID-19 vaccination, especially among young men following their second dose of an mRNA vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. Overall, 226 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis after vaccination in people younger...
Worlddeseret.com

Israel has found a possible link between Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and myocarditis

Israel’s Health Ministry said Tuesday it had found a small number of heart inflammation cases among young men who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Reuters reports. Israel’s Health Ministry said the inflammation cases (called myocarditis) “were likely linked to their vaccination,” according to Reuters. Per The Hill, the health ministry...