Puerto Rico, long battered by earthquakes and hurricanes while mired in colonial limbo and blackouts, is in the throes of a once-in-a-generation cultural and political revival of self-determination and independence. That energy is almost always discussed in terms of possible statehood for the U.S. island territory, but three women in the capital city of San Juan are infusing the conversation with provocative feminist questions that root the movement in womanhood. What does self-determination mean not just for an island, but for a neighbor? How does it affect a business meeting? A date? A budget? A marriage? A résumé? Sex?