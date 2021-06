Pennsylvania’s rate of new COVID-19 cases has dropped by 57% over the last two weeks, which is the largest decrease in new case rates since the beginning of the pandemic. The state, which lifted its capacity restrictions on Monday, also reached the 70% mark for the number of adults who have received their first vaccination. While Memorial Day saw the lifting of most COVID-19 safety restrictions, masks weren’t one of them, but Gov. Tom Wolf said that the mask mandate would be lifted once 70% of adults are fully inoculated.