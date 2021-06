The Portland Police Bureau wants the public to know help is available for those experiencing a mental health crisis.Police helped a person in crisis safely off the St. Johns Bridge in North Portland on Sunday. According to police, at 7:42 a.m. on May 16, North Precinct officers responded to a person in crisis call on the bridge. With assistance of officers from the Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team and in consultation with the Crisis Negotiation Team, the officers were able to assist the person on the bridge come back to where they were safe. The bridge has since reopened to...