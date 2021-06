The Toccoa Stephens County Humane Shelter has been closed to cat intakes and cat adoptions due to the outbreak of the highly contagious and deadly, Feline Panleukopenia virus. To date, 10 cats/kittens have died or tested positive for the virus and were euthanized. We currently have 34 cats/kittens at the shelter that have had been quarantined because they were in the same room as the 10 cats/kitten that tested positive for the virus. We are currently under a 14 day quarantine for cats/kittens. This quarantine will remain in place until we have 14 days without any further positive tests/loss of live from this virus. Once the shelter has gone 14 days without a new case of this virus we will reopen to cat/kitten intakes and cat/kitten adoptions. This virus is similar to the Canine Parvovirus.